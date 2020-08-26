ENGLAND’S oldest living convent reopens to the public in York next week.

The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in Blossom Street will reopen its exhibition and 18th century hidden chapel on Tuesday (September 1).

Following its closure on March 23, the centre is reopening it’s hidden chapel, deemed one of the finest examples of it’s kind in Europe. The chapel was built in great secrecy during the English Reformation and completed in 1769. It is a remarkable example of how devout Catholics continued to worship at a time when their religion was still illegal and punishable by death. It is concealed from the outside world and incorporates incredible features designed to keep its occupants safe, including a priest hole and eight doorways for a quick escape. It also houses the relic of the Yorkshire martyr St Margaret Clitherow who died for her faith in 1588.

Sister Frances Orchard, Provincial Superior of the Congregation of Jesus Trust, said: “We are so pleased that this magnificent chapel and our exhibition can reopen to the public.

“The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre is steeped in fascinating history; from our foundress, Mary Ward, to the survival of the building through the reformation, raids and two world wars to become the oldest living convent in England and its establishment as the first girl’s school in York. “It has played a significant role in the history of York, in support of women’s education in the UK, and more recently as a platform to communicate projects that are currently being progressed across the world. Many are fascinated and surprised by what they read and see inside. “We are very much looking forward to seeing this special place being enjoyed again and sharing the stories of ‘York’s best kept secret’ with the public.”

The Bar Convent will open from 10am with entry to the Hidden Chapel is free, entry to the exhibition is £5 per adult and £2 per child with concessions available. A living convent is defined as one with a continuously resident religious community. The convents sisters have lived on this site in the city of York for over three centuries now and it was one of the earliest educational establishments for young women in the country and played an important role in the history of York. It has survived raids by mobs, being bombed in the Second World War and has supported refugees at critical times.