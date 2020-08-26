THREE men and three boys arrested after burglaries in North Yorkshire.

Three men, aged 22, 19 and 18 and three boys aged 14 and 15 and 16 years-old, have been arrested and interviewed in connection a number of recent burglaries and other offences in the Selby area.

The most recent offences include a burglary which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18 when offenders broke into a home on Bondgate, Selby and took the car keys and then stole a BMW from outside.

North Yorkshire Police say that about 4.30am, opposite the pharmacy on York Road in Barlby, three young men in the same BMW stopped an 18 year-old man who was cycling to work on a bicycle. They demanded he empty his pockets and stole a packet of tobacco from him.

Over the course of the last weekend, two further burglaries occurred. In the first, a house on Robert Street in Selby was broken into in the early hours on Saturday 22 August and some cash was stolen after a sash window was pulled open. The offender(s) fled the scene after being disturbed by a barking dog.

At around 4.20am on Sunday 23 August, a house was broken into on Church Lane, car keys were taken and a Vauxhall Astra was stolen from outside. The vehicle was recovered shortly after, after being abandoned in Hutchinson Street Selby.

The earlier offences include:

Three car key ‘2 in 1’ burglaries in the area – one on Selby’s Brook Street on 19 July, one in Acorn Close in Barlby on 24 July and one on Mirkhill Road in Selby, in the early hours of 3 August.

Vans and cars being targeted in Ousegate and John Street between 22 and 24 July where cash and various tools have been stolen.

An attempted burglary at Herbert Brown’s in Gowthorpe between 26 and 27 July.

An attempted theft of an Audi on Selby’s Flaxley Court in the early hours of 30 July.

With the exception of one vehicle, the BMW which was stolen from Acorn Close in Barlby on 24 July, all of the other vehicles have been quickly recovered, having been abandoned in various streets across Selby town.

The three men have been released under investigation and the three boys have been released on conditional bail.

During the course of police searches a gold Avia watch [pictured below] was recovered and officers are appealing for any recent burglary victims to come forward if they believe it could be theirs.

If you recognise the watch, or if you have any information, dash-cam or doorbell-cam footage that could help with the investigation into any of the above offences, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and asking for David Pegg. You can also email david.pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12200143438 when providing any information.