THE organiser of York’s annual Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge says he’s sad this year’s races can’t go ahead on Monday because of the pandemic - but he’s hoping they will return next year, at least as big and entertaining as ever.

Marc Allinson said the go-cart races, which have taken place down the cobbled street every August Bank Holiday for the past four years, normally raise about £30,000 for charities and provide free entertainment to about 20,000 spectators from across the region.

They also give an estimated £100,000 boost to trade in the street and a million pounds of extra business to the whole city, for example through spectators staying in hotels.

He said some people travelled to York from abroad to see the spectacle, with the added attraction of celebrities’ involvement, such as Shane Lynch of Boyzone and comedian Tom Allen.

Up to 50 carts have bounced each year down the street, starting on a ramp near Micklegate Bar and finishing in Bridge Street, with a funfair constructed across Ouse Bridge.

Teams have been entered by local companies,organisations and charities, riding carts ranging from one shaped like a coffin, another like the grotesques at York Minster and another like a steerable double bed.

Marc, who is the landlord of the Artful Dodger, said the event had been a superb day out for the whole family and given businesses in the street a unique opportunity to showcase their offerings and remind people who might not visit it too often why they should come back again.

He said it had been decided to scrap this year’s challenge quite early on during the lockdown, when it was obvious it would not be practicable, but he was already planning ahead for next year, with his key initial aim being to find a key commercial sponsor to help meet the £50,000 cost of staging the event.