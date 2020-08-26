POLICE arrested a motorist in York who was allegedly more than four times the legal drink drive limit.

It was one of more than 20 arrests made in a single weekend as part of a campaign to tackle drink driving on North Yorkshire’s roads.

Police focused their resources on roads around Harrogate, Knaresborough and Skipton in a ‘show of force’ deployment to deter drink and drug drivers and catch offenders.

It was part of Operation Attention, North Yorkshire Police’s response to a summertime peak in drink driving and coincided with pubs reopening last month.

Of the 23 arrests made between August 14 and 17, 10 drivers were found to be in excess of the legal alcohol limit (35ug per 100ml of breath), North Yorkshire Police said.

The highest reading of the weekend was 144ug/100ml, provided by a woman arrested in York, according to the force.

The operation involved specialist road policing officers, special constables and local policing teams and more than 50 drivers were stopped.

Officers also dealt with several motorists for speeding and other offences, one of whom was caught at a speed of 80mph in a 30mph speed limit, the force said. The driver has been reported to court.

Overall during the five weeks of Operation Attention, from July 13 to August 16, police have arrested 171 people for drink and drug drive offences.

Traffic sergeant Andy Morton, from the Road Policing Group, said: “Operation Attention is part of North Yorkshire’s response to tackling the issue of drink drivers.

“The results send a clear message that if people choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and break the law, there are consequences to your actions and officers will catch you.

“We are here to protect the public’s safety on the roads of North Yorkshire and by catching these people. The local community can be confident that these drivers will pay the price by being given lengthy bans, significant fines and even prison sentences.”

Sgt Morton added: “Thank you to everyone who has reported concerns to the police, this has made a positive impact on our work.”

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to target drink and drug drivers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To prevent people being seriously hurt, or worse, please share information about drink drivers with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and selecting option 1. If it’s happening now or about to happen, call 999.