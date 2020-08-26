A DISQUALIFIED driver with 42 points on their licence has been caught by police in North Yorkshire.
TC Mark Patterson stopped the vehicle on the A64 at Rillington in Ryedale after reports of 'poor' driving were made to the North Yorkshire Police control room.
He tweeted: "Driver shown as disqualified, with 42(!) current points. Vehicle seized and investigation into possible fraud offences now ongoing."
Meanwhile, two other drivers can expect court appearances after they were stopped for alleged speeding offences near Malton.
TC Patterson tweeted: "One because of the high speed (68mph in a 40 limit) and the other because he is already disqualified."
