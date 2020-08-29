North Yorkshire is home to some beautiful properties and some of them have a more extensive history than others.

From 13th century cottages, to flats dating back to the Edwardian era, these properties have truly withstood the test of time.

Here are five historic properties for sale in North Yorkshire- and you can find them all on Zoopla.

A stone cottage from the 13th century

Knaresborough

£640,000

This cottage dates back to the 13th century (Photo: Zoopla)

This property is described as a “rare” addition to the market and an opportunity to “purchase your very own piece of history”.

The thatched cottage dates back to the 13th century and even has an appealing “chocolate box” exterior.

It has still retained many of its original features, such as wooden panelled walls and exposed wooden beams.

A former coach house

Richmond

£1,200,000

This property used to be a coach house (Photo: Zoopla)

Described as a “handsome” Grade II listed property of “notable historical significance”, this seven bedroom house dates back to the late 18th/early 19th century.

It used to be a coach house and stable block which was converted into one building in the 1920s.

There are a variety of outbuildings and stables on the grounds too.



An Edwardian manor

Nawton

£425,000

A flat is available to purchase in this manor (Photo: Zoopla)

A three bedroom flat is available to purchase in this historic building.

Kirkdale Manor dates back to the Edwardian house and used to be Ampleforth Prep School in 2008.

A house from the 1700s

Knaresborough

£800,000

You can still see the original wooden beams (Photo:Zoopla)

Kirkdale House is a five bedroom property that was built around 1706.

Despite reconstruction, the property has retained many of its period character and features.

Sash windows and exposed timer beams can still be seen throughout the house.

A Victorian two bedroom house

York

£340,000

This property dates back to the 19th century (Photo:Zoopla)

This is described as a “charming” property, located in a small village near the Howardian Hills.

It dates back to the late 19th century and the architecture is very reflective of the Victorian period.

Although the bathroom and kitchen are ultra-modern, other parts of the property retains its gothic aesthetic, with features such as stained glass windows.

