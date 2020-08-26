A HGV driver who took sexual pictures of a young girl and sent them to a paedophile has been jailed.

Geoffrey Crowther, 72, engaged in child abuse fantasy chat online with Paul Malone, 65, as the pair exchanged photos, said Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

The 72-year-old lorry driver claimed to police he wasn't interested sexually in children.

But he searched online for indecent images of older men abusing children until the day before he was arrested, months after he had stopped chatting with Malone.

"You have pleaded guilty to the most awful crime," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told Crowther. "You created those photographs on the internet.

"Who knows who they have been forwarded to by that man."

Crowther, of Chestnut Drive, Boroughbridge, pleaded guilty to one charge of taking indecent photographs of a young girl and three of making indecent photos by downloading them from the internet.

He was jailed for 12 months, put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Defence barrister Alexandra Sutton said: "He presents himself as a man riddled with guilt and remorse with very little left in his life."

His family and his partner had cut their links to him .

York Crown Court heard the photos did not show the girl being abused.

DC Fiona Saunderson, of North Yorkshire's online abuse and exploitation team, said: “Geoffrey Crowther did something unthinkable by taking indecent images of a young child.

"His despicable actions were a grotesque breach of trust which has devastated lives.”

Malone, of Lilythorne Avenue, Idle, Bradford, was jailed for five and a half years in 2017 after admitting taking a photo of himself abusing a boy, sexually assaulting the boy and three offences of downloading indecent photos of children.