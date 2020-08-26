A BIG name opticians with three York branches has reopened for routine testing following approval from NHS England, with York having operated an urgent and essential care only service throughout the COVID-19 restrictions.

Specsavers, which has branches in Low Ousegate, Acomb and at Vangarde, says the full breadth of optical and audiology services, including routine eye and hearing tests, contact lens consultations, frame repairs and the sale of glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and other products, are now available at all three sites.

New hygiene and personal protection measures include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time, strict social distancing rules and, where possible, card instead of cash payments.

Leanne Ellison, Optometrist at Specsavers York and Vangarde, said: "We would ask customers to be patient with us as we welcome them back. The guidelines designed to keep customers and colleagues safe will mean fewer people allowed in stores, and maintaining high levels of cleanliness may mean testing takes a little longer.

"But we want to encourage anyone who has missed their usual sight or hearing test during lockdown to book an appointment as soon as possible, so our teams can return to providing the highest levels of care."

In line with NHS guidance, Specsavers colleagues will use personal protective equipment (PPE) and all testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitised after each use. Customers are also invited wear their own face coverings.

Specsavers has also introduced a new in-store role to reassure customers who may feel apprehensive about visiting the opticians after lockdown. The Customer Care Guide will greet customers on arrival and assist them through the new testing process, providing reassurance and answering any questions.

To help manage social distancing, stores are encouraging customers to book an appointment in advance by phone or online via specsavers.co.uk