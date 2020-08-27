A DRIVER who nearly hit two workmen during a police chase has been jailed.

Twice courts gave Alex William Eadie, 29, the chance to avoid going to prison.

But each time he didn't do his punishment in the community.

Today he is behind bars.

Eadie, of Lindley Road, Clifton Moor, admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence.

He had previously admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failure to stop for a police officer.

It was the second time he was before York Crown Court for breaching the four-month suspended prison sentence he was given in October 2018.

"You were given an extremely good chance," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Eadie.

But Eadie hadn't done the punishment he had been ordered to do as part of the suspended sentence.

When he had been sent back to court, he was again allowed to keep his freedom, on condition he observe a curfew.

"You flouted the law again," said the judge.

"Court orders are there to be followed."

He made Eadie serve 56 days of the suspended prison sentence.

In 2018, Rob Galley told York Crown Court said police saw Eadie driving at 11am on August 29, 2018, in Lord Mayor's Walk, York.

But he had been declared medically unfit to drive and so couldn't legally get behind the wheel.

He was also uninsured and had recently completed his second driving ban under drink driving laws.

They followed him and when he turned into Clifton Moorgate, signalled him to stop.

But he sped off through a 30mph area on the wrong side of the road and went through a red light.

“In Bransholme Drive, two workers tarmacking the road had a narrow escape,” said Mr Galley.

Eadie stopped outside his home and went inside, throwing the car keys through a house window into the garden.

He then claimed he hadn’t been driving the car, but police checks revealed the truth.

For him, Rukhshanda Hussain had said he had panicked when he saw the police car behind him and had gone straight home. He had believed he had been insured.

He had been turning his life around after a difficult period and was taking medication for anxiety and depression following the death of his father.

He was given the four-month prison sentence suspended on condition he did 120 hours' unpaid work and 20 days' rehabilitative activities.

York Crown Court heard he didn't do as he was told to do, despite efforts by the probation service to get him to do so. The judge reduced the time Eadie will be behind bars because of current prison conditions.