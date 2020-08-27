A MAN with sex convictions in two countries continued to break the law despite being monitored by North Yorkshire Police.

But Philip Whitfield, 55, was spared a return to prison because the main evidence of him continuing to look at indecent pictures of children was his own confession.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Whitfield was jailed in the UK in 2003 and given a suspended prison sentence in Finland in 2014 for possessing sexual images of youngsters.

On his return to the UK in 2017, North Yorkshire Police got a court order enabling them to monitor his use of the internet.

When they searched his York home in July, they discovered he had four mobile phones and other devices capable of accessing the internet that he hadn't told them about as he was required to do under the sexual harm prevention order.

They have yet to analyse the devices to see if he had been using them to view indecent images of children.

But he told them he had done so.

Whitfield's barrister Andrew Semple said he accepted he needed help in dealing with his sexual attraction towards children and he wanted help.

In the 17 years since he had first been arrested, no court had offered him the chance to have rehabilitative work.

There was no suggestion he would physically abuse children himself.

"He has lost his home, lost his job," he said.

Whitfield, of Broadstone Way, Clifton Moor, pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching a SHPO.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, gave him a community order with a lengthy rehabilitation programme and 40 days' rehabilitative activities.

He told Whitfield his frankness in acknowledging what he had done, his willingness to be reformed and his guilty plea had saved him from a prison sentence.

Mr Horton said police went to Whitfield's place of work and arrested him on July 30 after they received information that someone at his home address was using the internet to view indecent images of children.

Then they searched his house.

Whitfield may face a further prosecution once the police finish the months-long process of analysing the contents on his devices.