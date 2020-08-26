TWO thousand children and young people across York are receiving a holiday activity pack to help support them, and their parents and carers.
City of York Council teamed up with REACH – York’s cultural education partnership – and York St John University, to produce the ‘Creative Doodle Books’.
Each book is full of creative drawing and writing ideas for the young people to do in their own time. One pack is aimed at KS2 children, 7-11-year-olds; the other at those in KS3, 12-14-year-olds.
The packs have been distributed to children and young people who are currently working with the council’s social care teams, and those receiving free school meals.
Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, of City of York Council, said: “We know that the coronavirus pandemic has added additional pressures to all families, and for some, keeping their children entertained during the summer holidays is an extra worry. Encouraging creativity is a fantastic way to improve a child’s confidence and support their learning. I hope that children and their families are enjoying dipping in and out of the books.”
Comments are closed on this article.