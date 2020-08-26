Fulford Show has become the latest major York event to fall victim to the coronavirus.
The show was due to take place this coming Bank Holiday Monday, but organisers have now confirmed it has been cancelled.
“Obviously social distancing would be impossible in the Social Hall where all the competitors’ exhibits are displayed and even on the field the organisers feel there would be difficulties,” said the show’s chair, Verna Campbell.
“It is sad because this has been an annual event for many years now. A copy of the 1903 schedule describes a how even more ambitious than the present one with classes for poultry, pigeons, rabbits and horses - and a horse leaping competition for ‘a lady’s hack ridden by a lady’!”
The show’s committee says there will be an even bigger show next year to compensate. “Though perhaps not with a lady’s horse jumping competition!” Verna said.
If you would like to be involved in next year's show, contact info@FulfordShow.org.uk