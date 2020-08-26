A CHARITY, which works with patients in hospital to improve their experiences, is in search for new trustees.
The Friends of York Hospitals is looking for new trustees. The role is to help manage the charity, which aims to improve the experience of patients in hospital.
The charity provides volunteers to support patients and staff and raise funds to buy equipment to improve patient care and comfort.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Being a trustee is a very rewarding experience.
“We need people who are motivated to contribute to the community by supporting our work. Applicants who have experience in fundraising will be particularly welcome.
“Experience in governance or management with good communication skills and the ability to work as part of a team are key attributes.”
If you are interested in helping improve the experience of patients in hospital and for details on how to apply for this voluntary role, have a look at the charity’s website at: https://www.foyh.org.uk/
The Friends of York Hospitals (FOYH) was originally founded in 1953.