YORK families and residents can enjoy fun days out exploring the city with two new events.

A joint venture between Indie York and City of York Council’s iTravel York team will see the first in a series of treasure hunts held on September 5, while a new York Walking Festival will take place from September 5 to 13.

The events will encourage local people to visit the city's vast array of independent businesses.

Johnny Hayes, chairman of Indie York, said: “After such a long period of lockdown, with all that has meant to families and businesses; we at Indie York were keen to come up with something positive for independents and for the health, both physical and financial, for our local residents and families in particular.

"When iTravel York said they were organising a walking festival we both agreed it was an opportunity to work together. We hope our joint venture will attract many hundreds of people to visit York’s high streets this autumn.”

Indie York's family-friendly treasure hunt will challenge walkers of all ages to look for clues in independent shops and other business windows. Participants will figure out what theme the clues indicate and have the chance to enter a prize draw for a £50 York Gift Card.

Indie York is providing a map with walking routes that take in all 60 participating independent businesses.

There are seven different clusters of businesses taking part around the city with seven themes to guess. The map will tell you where the clusters are.

Maps are free of charge and can be picked up in 68 businesses around the city with notices in their windows and also from the Visit York Information Centre from September 5.

The new ‘York Walking Festival’ will encourage local families and other local people to take a walk around the city following different footpaths and walking routes.

They will also be encouraged to visit the many varied independent businesses in York, with the planned walks taking in many of the city's historic areas.

Mr Hayes said: “Following the pandemic and a long period of lockdown Indie York were keen to do something to encourage residents and local families in particular to rediscover our wonderful city and equally wonderful independents. Without the support of local people many independents may simply not survive."

Kim Oldfield, of Blossom Street Gallery and a steering committee member for Indie York, added: “There is due to be a second round of treasure hunt events taking place in the half-term October holiday on the first and last weekends. These will be a more extensive range of treasure hunts and these hunts will be themed ‘Medieval and Magical’ to take in our indie businesses but also our unique attractions, buildings and historic monuments."