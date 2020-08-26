Whilst David Lewis of Cawood, Selby may be right to question whether Dido Harding has ever worked in the NHS, I think he should be asking more important questions.
Why are the Government abolishing Public Health England (PHE) and what exactly is behind the move?
Mr Lewis may be interested to know that Dido Harding is a Conservative Peer and that her husband is a Tory MP who in turn is an adviser to the free market think tank ‘1828’.
That organisation has published articles calling for the NHS to be replaced by social insurance and for PHE to be abolished and that the private sector be handed a key role in testing and tracing. It seems that the latter two of these will be carried out.
Howard Perry, St James Place, Dringhouses, York