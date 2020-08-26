M Horsman is absolutely correct in saying (Letters, August 24) that man-made CO2 had nothing to do with the ending of the last ice age.
Scientific opinion suggests that it was connected with changes in the earth’s orbit around the sun as well as a significant increase in naturally occurring CO2.
Since then industrialisation has added massive amounts to the atmosphere, raising CO2 levels from 180ppm to 410ppm today. Historically, temperature rises occur several years behind rises in CO2, so we can expect higher temperatures for years to come even if we cut emissions now. That extra heat generates droughts and wildfires and the extra energy drives more intense storms and more devastating floods. No time to be complacent. Carbon dioxide levels today are higher than at any point in at least the past 800,000 years - and it’s down to us!
Anthony Day, Presenter,
The Sustainable Futures Report podcast,
Lastingham Terrace, York
