A TEENAGER'S birthday party that got "out of control" has now been blamed for police having to be called in to a travellers site in North Yorkshire.

As The Press reported on Monday, North Yorkshire Police were called in to break up a large gathering at Ryedale travellers' site, Tara Park, on the outskirts of Malton, at the weekend.

The leader of Ryedale District Council, Cllr Keane Duncan, condemned as "extremely irresponsible" the people behind the party that kept residents awake all night on Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23, and could be heard in Malton and Norton, with 20 complaints made to police.

The district council say they are working closely with key partners including North Yorkshire Police, who attended the site on Sunday and issued a dispersal order after those involved refused to follow advice from officers.

A team of council officers have visited Tara Park to investigate what happened. They are also investigating reports of fly-tipping nearby.

Cllr Duncan has now said: "This was, in effect, a rave involving 10 to 20 people near Tara Park.

"It was a 13-year-old's birthday that has gotten out of control.

"We are talking about music blasting so loud it caused major disturbance to thousands of residents within a five mile radius of Malton.

"Many were left unable to sleep on Saturday night and it then started again on Sunday afternoon.

"Police had turned up and given advice but it was not followed. In the end, police had to issue a dispersal order after warnings were ignored.

"As a council we take this very seriously. Officers are working with police to ensure this doesn’t happen again and that those responsible are dealt with.

"As well as the noise, the team are also investigating some shocking flytipping nearby."