I don’t understand the uproar about wearing a face mask.

Do you wear seatbelt in the car? Do you wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle? Do you wear your seat belt on a plane? These things are mandatory. So why is being asked to wear a mask a dictatorship?

When I wear a mask in public, I want you to know that I’m educated enough to know that I can be asymptomatic and still give you the virus; I don’t live in fear of the virus; I just want to be part of the solution not the problem; I don’t feel as though the government is controlling me, I feel like an adult contributing to the security of our society; wearing a mask doesn’t make me weak, scared, stupid or even ‘controlled’. It just means I’m being considerate of the situation and of others.

When you think about your appearance, your discomfort or the opinion that others have of you, imagine there is a father, mother, daughter, son, grandmother, grandfather, aunt, uncle, a friend or neighbour in the hospital on a ventilator and intubated.

They are completely alone, without any family members being allowed to approach their bed to be with them and hold their hand. Ask yourself if you could have helped them at least a bit, maybe by wearing a mask.

Stuart Wilson, Vesper Drive, Acomb

Love and affection at a distance

It’s a funny old world when, because of the Coronavirus, the best way of showing love and affection towards someone is to keep away from them.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York