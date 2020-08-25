SEVERAL flood alerts have been issued in North Yorkshire tonight following heavy rain caused by Storm Francis.

The Environment Agency put out the alerts for rivers including the Riccal and Rye, on the edge of the North York Moors, and the Upper Nidd and Upper Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales.

It said flooding was possible, people should be prepared and its incident response staff were liaising with emergency services.

It said: "Please do not walk or drive through fast moving water and be aware rivers could rise very quickly even if it's not raining where you are."

It said areas most at risk of flooding from the Riccal were low lying land including Bonfield Gill, Bogmire Gill, Ellerker Beck, Keld Spring Beck and Walmouth Beck, and the level at Nunnington had peaked this evening and will start to fall slowly through the early hours of Wednesday.

Areas most at risk of flooding from the Rye were low lying land around the river and its tributaries, including Ralsdale Beck, River Seph, Ledge Beck, Fangdale Beck, Prodale Beck, Ladhill Beck, Etton Gill, Borough Beck and Spittle Beck.

The areas most at risk of flooding from the Nidd were low lying land and roads around Knaresborough and Hunsingore.

River levels at Knaresborough were expected to rise to 1.1m overnight into Wednesday before falling steadily through Wednesday.

No warnings have been issued as yet for rivers in York, but there is always a delay before heavy rain having fallen in the Dales makes its way down the Ouse to the city.