TWO more coronavirus cases have been confirmed tonight in York - and six more in North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said this evening that there had been a total of 955 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area, up from 953 yesterday and giving a rate of 453.4 per 100,000 population.
It said there had been a total of 2,694 cases confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, up from 2,688 yesterday and giving a rate of 435.9 per 100,000.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase of three, to 1,696 from 1,693, giving a rate of 497.1 per 100,000.
The average rate for England is higher than any of these areas, at 503.3 per 100,000 popultation.
