A SCOOTER rider who died in a crash in East Yorkshire has been named.
Humberside Police said Samual David Alder, 20, of Howden, died of his injuries after the crash on the A614 between Howden and Holme on Spalding Moor, which happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday.
It said his Lexmoto 125cc scooter collided with a blue Skoda Kodiaq between the junctions of Drain Lane and Bursea Lane.
As reported by The Press, the road was closed for more than 12 hours after the crash as police carried out an investigation.
Any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed it are asked to phone 101, quoting log 678 of the 22 August 2020.
