THE COUNCIL is to reform into a new Chief Operating Officer Model in a bid to "provide better value for money".

Following a staffing meeting yesterday (Monday) the committee has agreed that City of York Council will shift to a new Chief Operating Officer model, to "focus on the delivery of Council services for residents and businesses in York, provide value for money and generate further efficiency savings"

Currently, the council operates under a Chief Executive model.

But the council said the new model provides a "greater focus on operational delivery and service coordination".

And, that the Chief Operating Officer model was recommended by the Local Government Association (LGA), following a review of the council’s current structures.

It said that the new model would save circa £95K per year, while the Chief Operating Officer’s pay is capped at £145,931 on the highest pay level, as opposed to the Chief Executive role, which can rise to £153,891.

But Labour Group Leader, Coun. Danny Myers said: “Labour opposes the Lib Dem council leader’s efforts to make his bumper pay-off to the former chief executive disappear.

"In this decision, the council has closed its face to working with partners and ignored their wishes to see a collaborative council with strong leadership in our city.

"They are ignoring the fact that challenges of the city at present are overcome by working with a wide range of organisations for the collective greater good.

“It doesn’t change the fact that the Lib Dem led council has wasted £500k of residents’ money getting rid of its top officer for no good reason”.

The decision comes following a period of consultation with elected members, key stakeholders in the city and Trade Unions.

The council said the appointment to the Chief Operating Officer post will now progress, following formal consultation with affected staff and following all the necessary HR processes.

It is understood that redundancies could follow.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “With the significant impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the city, it is now more important than ever to focus on improving the services we deliver as a Council and provide value for money to our residents, businesses and communities.”

“The new Chief Operating Officer model will emphasize operational delivery and service coordination, to make sure our residents receive the very best service from the Council, particularly at a time when people need our services the most.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader of City of York Council, added: “We have reviewed several different models to identify what is best for the Council at this time and following the strong advice from the LGA, we have agreed to bring forward a new Chief Operating Officer model to improve the services that we deliver at this critical time.”

“Whilst our focus remains progressing our recovery and renewal plan to build back better, this model, as commented by the LGA, will deliver efficiency savings, improve service coordination and can be implemented with minimal impact on services.”

The Chief Operating Officer at City of York Council will be the Head of the Paid Service and therefore, lead the Council’s Corporate Management Team. As Head of the Paid Service, the postholder will have overall responsibility for the management and coordination of the employees appointed by the Council.

In response to Labour's comment, Cllr Anne Hook, Liberal Democrat Group Deputy Leader, said: "The proposed restructure of the council’s corporate management team presents us with an opportunity to save taxpayer's money and directly invest in York's future. We believe that maintaining and investing in key services at this time of national crisis is what the Council must focus on.

“Particularly at a time when we are facing major financial difficulties and increased demand for services, it is paramount to look into all possible options for generating savings. Moving ahead with the new corporate management reforms, which will ensure the head of paid service is focussed on the best interest of the city at this difficult time, presents us with a chance to invest in our city and the ongoing recovery efforts.

"We see no need to take lectures from the York Labour group, who during their period of control were infamous for lavishing taxpayers money on vanity projects and bodged bridge closures. It's no surprise they’re now advocating a return to these extravagant days of excess, without putting forward proposals on what services would have to be cut in order to pay for this."