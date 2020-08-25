PARENTS and children are set to take part in a protest outside York Minster.
On Frriday (August 28) Extinction Rebellion York will stage a Play-In outside of the Minster to voice their demands to the government and the Bank of England.
Organisers say they will be peacefully demanding that there must be an immediate divestment from corporations who are 'driving the climate crisis, and a just transition to a green sustainable future'.
The action will begin at 12pm with mothers and their children and other family members and friends taking part. Social distancing and safety measures will be in place to keep the protest as safe as possible.
York resident Sara, who is planning to attend the event with her 2-year-old son said: "Not enough is being done to educate and support people and families with regards to their health and sustainable lifestyle choices.
"I'm looking to find fellow York residents and families who feel the same and want to take action. I have a lot of worry and uncertainty about the future, but we have seen that we are capable of change and unity within societies. Now is the time to bring about more positive improvements."
