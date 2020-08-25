A MICRO brewer has scooped an industry award for a beer he produced for a pint-sized shop in York.
Andy Herrington, of Ainsty Ales, won the Speciality Beer category at the recent SIBA North East Region for his Butterscotch Beer.
The beer was created for Potions Cauldron on Shambles as part of a collaboration between the two York independent businesses, which appealed to the judges as well as the beer's taste.
Andy said he was looking at further partnerships with other local businesses in the near future.
The award follows the success of Ainsty Ales' community drive-thru during the lockdown and the recently re-launched Tap Room.
"The Tap Room is doing really well. That's our lifeline," he said.
The Butterscotch Beer is a pale ale, which is being sold in the Potions Cauldron in honour of Butterbeer, the ale favoured by witches and wizards in J K Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter series.