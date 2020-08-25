THE latest figures confirm that it has now been almost 10 weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been two further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 15 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,515.
The patients were between 27 and 95 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from July 23 – August 24, with the majority since Saturday.
Their families have been informed.