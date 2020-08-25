AN EDWARDIAN country house north of York boasting nine bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court has gone on the market for £2.35 million.
Offering stunning views towards York and beyond, Cherry Hill, in Brandsby, was completed in 1909 and is located within 6.7 acres of grounds.
The mansion was designed by well known local architect Fred Rowntree, who designed Rowntree's Cocoa Works in York.
Most of the principal reception rooms and bedrooms are south facing overlooking the formal gardens.
The upper floors currently offer nine bedrooms, some with dressing rooms and bathrooms. The former nursery/school rooms on the second floor are now a craft room and a games room.
The house is approached through electric gates along a lit driveway leading to the triple garage and stores.
Of particular note are the gardens, terraced and landscaped with an attractive parterre.
To the east is an outdoor swimming pool with changing room. The pool is heated by an economic air source system. Within the grounds is a tennis court, and a paddock suitable for horses, measuring about 2.5 acres with a water supply.
Cherry Hill is on sale with Savills. For more information click here
