A VOLUNTEER litter group is going on strike this week to show their frustration at people leaving their waste on Knavesmire in York.

A small group of kind-hearted residents have been picking up litter across Knavesmire since lockdown measures eased - but have become frustrated at the public’s lack of consideration.

Spokesman for the group, Janina Pirozek, said: “Early morning dog-walkers and good-hearted locals, aided by Ovington Cricket Club and Hamilton Panthers, have been picking up the litter so the lovely green space we have can be a welcoming one for those who need it.

"While believing strongly that litter collection is an essential service and one that should be provided by the council, we have recognised that lots of council workers were on furlough and life wasn’t ‘normal’.

“So, with bags and equipment provided by the council, we have been willing to do our bit by picking litter or by going to Knavesmire in the evening handing out bags and encouraging people to take their litter away. Many visitors are conscientious but far too many are not.

“But unfortunately, it has become much worse.

“Some young people, in particular, have been gathering in large numbers and they seem to be the least concerned about the truly awful pile of bottles, cans, and other pieces of litter.

"Unfortunately, this has now gone on for many months with no sign of stopping.

"Nor do we think people will take responsibility for their rubbish and there is still no sign of the council taking up this task once again. The litter pickers have had enough - there are few of us and the task is onerous and never-ending.

“So, we are going on strike to raise public awareness of the problem.

"From Sunday to Saturday the current volunteers will not be picking up any litter.

“The clubs will move litter on their pitches outside their boundaries but will not be bagging it. We will be standing at main entrances at Knavesmire in the morning and early evening times talking to visitors about the issue and asking them to be part of the solution, not the problem.”