ONE of York’s most popular tourist attractions has had numerous sold out days since reopening, and is now open seven days a week in response to high demand.

York Dungeon, in Clifford Street, reopened its doors on July 18, and the opening weekend was a sell-out success.

The We’re Backing York campaign recently launched by The Press is today focusing on the Dungeon, which promotes itself as the city’s “funniest and scariest attraction.”

A spokesperson for the Dungeon said the attraction has had a “very successful and pleasing first month of trading where we have had seen considerable visitation and also akin to that opening weekend, a majority of sold out days - albeit this all at our new reduced capacity.”

Those wishing to visit the Dungeon are encouraged to pre-book two to three days in advance in order to avoid disappointment.

This can be done directly on the attraction’s website: https://www.thedungeons.com/york

“In order to facilitate high demand, we’re delighted to confirm we are now open seven days a week running tours all the way from 10am until 5pm for guests to live and breathe York’s darkest history,” the spokesperson added.

The attraction is currently finalising its exciting plans ahead of Halloween this year, with more information to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Health and safety measures introduced by the Dungeon in light of the coronavirus pandemic include the compulsory wearing of face masks for all staff/guests (excluding exemptions and guests under 11), social distancing, enhanced cleaning measures across the attraction, temperature checking for all staff and guests, hand sanitiser stations throughout the tour and a cashless operation throughout. Group sizes are now smaller with a maximum of eight to ten people.