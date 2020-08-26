STAYCATIONERS have helped boost bookings at a North Yorkshire hotel to almost pre-pandemic levels.

The Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa in Helmsley has benefitted from a pent-up appetite for good food and luxury since the hospitality industry reopened on July 4.

Business development manager, Lisa Kozakova said: “We have lost a lot of our overseas market this year for obvious reasons. However, the demand for a staycation means that we are more or less where we would expect to be in terms of bookings for this time of the year.

“Guests have adapted and responded well to the new normal. We have enhanced cleansing throughout the hotel, and how we operate in the restaurant has changed, including sealed cutlery and single-use condiments.”

When the hospitality industry shutdown was announced in March, executive chef Adam Jackson and his team batch-cooked and delivered 24 rhubarb crumble and lamb pasta pots to staff at York Hospital to ensure their locally-sourced produce went to good use before the doors closed.

In lockdown, a skeleton crew kept the hotel ticking over, completing projects usually impossible to do at peak times.

Refurbishment plans for some of the older rooms continued with interior designer Laura Stubbs, of Epitome Interior Design, and were delivered on time, within budget and to spec despite the challenging circumstances, which included supply shortages due to the surge in home DIY projects during lockdown.

Ingo Wiangke, general manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the results achieved, working remotely using the measurements, trends and ideas we agreed.

"We think Laura’s created the right balance of refreshed contemporary country look without losing the authentic ambience our guests appreciate.”

The Feversham team surveyed 4,000 guests to gauge what customers wanted, with longer stays, reduced numbers in the pool, deep cleans and table service high on the list.

Under Adam’s lead, the new menu includes dishes such as Mackerel Tartare, Wasabi, Apple & Cucumber; followed by Lamb rump, confit lamb belly rissoles, summer vegetables and mint emulsion.

The hotel reopened on July 4, after stringent training for the unforloughed team and new industry-approved Covid-safe protocols in place, with sanitiser units, one-way systems, contact details for track and trace, and deep cleaning best practices.

Due to current guidelines, the spa is still restricted. The restaurant is open to residents and non-residents, with Sunday lunch back on the menu after an 18-month hiatus.