THE mother of York twins who have been shielding during lockdown and who are due to start in the Sixth Form at All Saints School next month has called on the government to require secondary school students in England to wear face masks when they return to school.

Helen Meadows' twin 16-year-olds, Martha and Reuben, have been shielding since lockdown started - and want to wear masks when they start school in September.

She said face masks should be used in secondary schools, because there is evidence that teenagers can transmit the virus in the same way as adults. "A lot of people are saying that a mask will impede communication in schools," she said. "This doesn't seem to be a problem for medical staff who wear a mask throughout their working day."

In a statement to the Press, her children, Martha and Reuben, agreed.

"We're really looking forward to returning to education and seeing our friends," they said. "However... we feel like the government has failed to present the virus as a serious issue for students and therefore many won't view mask-wearing and hand-washing as a necessary requirement.

"Personally, we feel that with the R rate consistently high, the only viable way to re-start education in the UK is to make face masks mandatory."

Government policy in England is that staff and students should NOT wear face masks.

Some York schools - including All Saints, where Martha and Reuben will start next month - are adopting a policy where it will be up to individual students or staff whether they wear masks. "We did a risk assessment and what we are saying is that if staff or students wish to wear a face covering, it is fine to do so," said All Saints headteacher Sharon Keeland-Beardsley.

But other heads - including Rod Sims of York High - report that they were told their school risk assessments would not pass health and safety if they allowed or required staff or students to wear masks. The concerns are understood to relate to the long periods of time students would have to wear the masks, and the need for them to put them on or take them off repeatedly when eating or doing other activities, reducing their effectiveness.

"The Department for Education was absolutely clear," Mr Sims said. "However, things are changing very quickly. At the moment we are being asked not to allow the wearing of masks at school. We suspect that will be changed by next week. We would like to be in a position where the wearing of face masks is encouraged but not compulsory."

The Press has contacted City of York Council for a comment about what it is advising schools to do.