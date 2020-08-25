THE blood taking service at York's Nuffield Hospital has been suspended.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust tweeted that the service was currently suspended 'due to unforeseen circumstances.'
It added: "The situation is under review. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
The tweet was made just hours after Priory Medical Group had tweeted that its blood clinics got filled very quickly and it was working on being able to provide more, adding: "We ask that patients attend Nuffield if we are booked up and the test is important."
A trust spokeswoman said the service, which was for urgent blood requests only, was suspended just for this afternoon while it worked through the number of patients who had arrived for an appointment, 'as don’t want them waiting in the inclement weather conditions any longer than absolutely necessary.'