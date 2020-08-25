A WASTE management company has helped one of North Yorkshire's most popular attractions reopen without the litter problems other beauty spots have suffered.

While some visitor destinations have had overflowing bins and litter during lockdown, Castle Howard's grounds have remained impeccably clean since reopening in recent weeks.

The stately home awarded Yorwaste the contract to deal with its waste and recycling earlier this year before it was suddenly forced to close in March due to COVID-19.

The waste management firm, owned by North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council, employs 250 staff and manages more than half a million tonnes of waste per year.

Unlike some waste providers, Yorwaste, which prides itself on its customer-first approach, paused its service free-of-charge to support Castle Howard when its income was on hold, until it was able to reopen to the public.

As the house and gardens have reopened, the firm has worked with the team to take care of general waste and reduce the risk of contamination. It has also increased on-site recycling, allowing the attraction to welcome visitors without having to worry about the disposal of their waste.

Matthew Nicholson, head of commercial operations at Castle Howard, said: “During our planning phase to reopen, the team was aware of the issue of waste at other attractions and beauty spots, and it was crucial for us, as one of the UK’s most prestigious and loved attractions, not to find ourselves in a situation where litter and waste was causing an eyesore, not to mention associated hygiene issues.

"Fortunately, we knew we could rely on Yorwaste to not only provide enough containers for all our waste needs, but to be flexible as our requirements increase.

“We originally approached Yorwaste for our waste management needs as it is of utmost importance to us to support the local economy and reduce our carbon footprint wherever we can.

"Not only do we benefit from environmental benefits of the firm’s local transfer and disposal sites, but also the local knowledge of drivers. They know exactly which route to take to avoid historical arches and highly populated areas.

"The drivers work within a tight timeframe to service our site, ensuring the container are not being emptied when the site is open to the public, avoiding any unnecessary disruption to the staff and visitors, and since starting work with Yorwaste this year.”

Tom Richards, service delivery manager at Yorwaste, said: “Our team is proud to be working with such a treasured and iconic local attraction to help it retain its impeccably high standards, and we love seeing our containers at such a beautiful location.

"We never tire of seeing the wonderful stately home come into view as we head over to service the site each Tuesday morning.

“We pride ourselves on our unwavering commitment to customer services,” added Tom.

“Our flexible, accommodating approach has helped all the businesses in the community that we serve, including Castle Howard, to weather the storm during the pandemic, and it’s heartening to see all the different types of organisations we work with begin to reopen without any added worries about waste management.”