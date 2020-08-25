THREE students from York have made a difference in the local community by fundraising to support a local charity.

The youngsters have been taking part in North Yorkshire Police’s Lifestyle Challenge, which has been designed to get young people involved in community projects over the summer holidays.

Marcus Barker, 13 and Jessica and Katie Milner, 11 and 9, took part in the challenge to raise funds for the Poppleton Community Railway Nursery, Britain’s last surviving railway nursery situated in the village near York.

The nursery is operated by a charitable group as a non-profit organisation and the nursery has a partnership with health agencies.

These agencies have found that horticultural skills training to be therapeutic for adults recovering from mental health crises.

Marcus, Jessica and Katie hosted a garden sale, selling homemade cakes and jams and selling plants and seeds kindly donated by D-Tails and Dobbies Nurseries, both based in Poppleton.

Marcus said, “It took a bit of organising and we did it all ourselves, ringing companies asking for donations, making the posters, dad just did the driving.”

The young trio managed to raise a total of £300 for the nursery.

Jessica went on to say: “It was hard work, we never realised we made so much money until we counted it all.”

Lifestyle Challenge is open to young people who live in York and North Yorkshire who are aged between eight and 18.

They can join as individuals or in groups up to a maximum of six people.

The idea is to design a project based on one of five set categories: Volunteer Hero, Community Challenge, Crime Buster Challenge, Care & Respect Challenge and the Educating Others Challenge and deliver it across the school summer holidays.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year North Yorkshire Police has made a slight change to the scheme.

The force is encouraging young people to come up with digital projects, as well as face to face.