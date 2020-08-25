ONE patient was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm after a crash on the A1M in North Yorkshire during wet weather this morning.
Two lanes of the motorway were temporarily blocked on the northbound carriageway between J50 Baldersby & J51 Leeming, causing great congestion.
However, Traffic Inspector Paul Cording tweeted at noon that all lanes were now open but the tailbacks would take some time to clear.
He said there were two 'walking wounded' as well as the person taken to hospital with an injured arm.