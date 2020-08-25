A NORTH Yorkshire pub chain has extended the Eat Out to Help Out offer beyond August 31.
Provenance Inns is extending the offer at the following pubs:
The Black Bull - MOULTON
The Carpenters Arms - FELIXKIRK
The Oaktree - HELPERBY
The West Park Hotel - HARROGATE
The Punch Bowl – MARTON CUM GRAFTON
The Crown & Cushion – WELBURN
A spokesman for the firm said: "The Eat Out to Help Out extension wil be on our full à la carte menu. The discount can be applied to food and/or non-alcoholic drink purchased for immediate consumption on premises, up to a maximum discount of £10 per diner (inclusive of VAT). This includes soft drinks and/or packaged snacks, as long as they are for immediate consumption on the premises.
"It will run on Tuesday and Wednesday September 1 and 2, and, depending on demand, we may decide to continue the offer for the rest of the month of September – watch this space."