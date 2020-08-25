A NEW law firm has been launched with a mission 'to bring legal into 2020'.

Directors Natalie Foster and Nathan Clay set up Foster Clay Law with a goal to digitise legal services.

They have a regional team of experienced solicitors, with an office in Queen Street, Scarborough, and plans to open a York office by Christmas.

"Founded in lockdown, we saw a huge gap in the market for legal services and the immediate need for digital services," said Natalie.

"A lack of cloud-based systems and paperless operations has led to many firms in our region furloughing staff, reducing services and making redundancies. The impact on clients has meant slower processing and uncertainty.

"Like so many businesses we could not have anticipated the effect COVID-19 had on professional services.

"Now more than ever the public need strong leaders in industry to drive consistency in case of a second wave.

"This new business model of remote working, agile hours and cloud systems was not just a product of lockdown. For years our commercial clients have worked smartly, longer hours and weekends. Why shouldn't they have access to support then too?

"Our mission is to digitise legal services, utilising a client portal with encryption for highest security, emailing, Zoom meets where needed and secure digital signature for contracts.

"We have launched one of the first electronic systems for registering deeds with the land registry in the North. All of this with one goal in mind - to make lives easier '."

Nathan Clay has been a solicitor for 20 years and specialises in dispute resolution and personal injury, having had a successful career working in Leeds. He met Natalie through the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Natalie worked previously in commercial banking for Barclays Bank then completed a law degree and worked in commercial conveyancing before practice management.

"We have one aim that stuck in our mind when we began planning our model in March, how do we make visiting a solicitor as easy, safe and efficient as we can for the client?"