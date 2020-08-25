A FLOORING store in York has stepped in to help a charity which tackles homelessness and social exclusion in the city.
Flooring Superstore in Monks Cross recently donated £300 worth of carpet to the Peasholme Charity.
The carpet was used in the home of a woman being supported by the charity, which was founded in 1988 and works with disadvantaged and social excluded people including the homeless and those at risk of losing their homes.
Yvonne Morrissey, Peasholme Charity Manager, said: “We’re really happy for our client and thankful to the Flooring Superstore for the donation. The carpet has transformed the room.”
The Flooring Superstore donation entailed a six by four metre cut of carpet from its San Marino range, along with two rolls of underlay.
Flooring Superstore northern regional manager, Greig Anderson, said: “We’re always happy to hear from other local groups who may need flooring for their own community-related projects.”