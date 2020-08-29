Bank holiday Monday is your last chance to take advantage of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Luckily, there are some great places right on your doorstep to book.

Here are five of the best-rated local cafes and restaurants on Tripadvisor- and all of them are registered in the government's scheme.

Pairings Wine Bar

(Facebook/@pairingswinebar)

This is one of the highest rated places on Tripadvisor and the ideal place to go if you want some delicious wine to go with your food.

The independent bar/pub even won the York Tourism Award in 2017.

Pairings specialises in boards and platters but also serve small plates, such as Duck Rillette and Smoked Salmon Pate.

Tripadvisor users have high praise for this restaurant; one person wrote: “If I could rate them an 11, I would.



“The wine was fantastic, and whilst there were a few surprises in the selection they were all excellent and extremely well paired with different tastings.”



Kate Latham, co-owner of the company spoke to the York Press.



She said: "If you enjoy good wine or beer and sharing boards of fresh local cheeses and charcuterie, then we are the place to visit."



Their Pairing Flights are popular om the menu and a "great way to discover something new".



Kate added: "With Pairing Flights, you choose three small glasses of wine each of which we’ve paired with items from our deli".

Burgsy’s burger bar

(Facebook/@burgsysyork)

Fancy sinking your teeth into a succulent burger this bank holiday?

Burgsy’s has an average 5/5 rating and 138 ‘excellent’ reviews on Tripadvisor.

One person wrote: “I came because of the reviews on Tripadvisor and it didn’t disappoint.



“Absolutely amazing and good value, especially during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.”

Another commented: “This is a fabulous independent restaurant, serving simple food well.

“It was one of the tastiest burgers I’ve had and it was made using locally sourced ingredients”

Turtle Bay

(Facebook/@TurtleBayYork)

Turtle Bay has an extensive menu, filled with authentic Caribbean dishes; curry goat hash and buddha bowls are just two yummy things on the menu.

One happy Tripadvisor user wrote: “I would recommend the chicken curry and the pork ribs as both were incredible.



Another commented: “We absolutely loved this place.



“The atmosphere was tremendous, the food better and the service quite fantastic- can't wait to go back.”

The Blue Barbakan

(Facebook/The Blue Barbakan)

The Blue Barbakan serves authentic Eastern European Cuisine and dishes such as Golabki (cabbage stuffed with minced pork and rice) and veal medallions are on the menu.

It’s clearly a popular restaurant on Tripadvisor, with people praising the breakfast menu and starters, in particular.

One person wrote: “ All our breakfasts were amazing, especially the pancakes. We will definitely be back.”

Another commented: “We loved everything about our time at the Blue Barbakan! It's really nicely decorated and the atmosphere was pleasant.



“We had a delicious and very generously portioned meal.”

One of the restaurant's best sellers are dumplings, so make sure to give them a try if you visit.

Marzano Italian & Grill

(Facebook/@MarzanoItalian)

In the mood for Italian this bank holiday?

Marzano has an average 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

One person wrote: ”Went here as a family for dinner- all requests were catered for and the food was insane!



“I had the salmon salad as a main and was very impressed by the flavours and the size of the salmon.”

Another commented: “Absolutely impeccable food and service”.