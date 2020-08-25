BOOKINGS for chalets on the East Riding coast for winter 2020 and the 2021 season can be made from next month.
Popular with both local residents and visitors from far and wide, both the chalets and the booking process have been adapted for the safety of staff and bookers during Covid-19.
Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, (coastal), said : “In years gone by, customers would often queue from dawn at the office on South Marine Drive, Bridlington to secure their preferred date and plot for winter lets.
“However, during the current climate, this is not feasible and so we are asking customers to book by phone or email once bookings open.”
Winter let chalets will go on sale at 8am on September 1 and will be available from September 26 this year to March 12, 2021
2021 chalets will go on sale at 8am on September 8.
All bookings by email or over the telephone will be dealt with in strict chronological order, and customers are urged not to leave multiple messages, as this will slow down the systems in place. The more information that customers can provide in terms of preferred plots and location will help the Coastal Services Team in allocating chalets.
The email address for booking winter chalets is foreshores@eastriding.gov.uk or call 01262 678255.