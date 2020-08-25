THREE charities in York have come together to organise a night of comedy to boost their income after the pandemic.
The Wilberforce Trust, York Mind and SASH have joined forces to put together the ‘You’re ‘Avin A Laugh’ event.
Jane Carter of the Wilberforce Trust said: “It’s been tough under lockdown and the three York charities have all had their income hit by cancelled events and increase in demand for their services.
“We are inviting people so gather your friends and stock up on popcorn.”
The night will feature performances from Wilberforce Trust ambassador, Georgie Morrell, with support from Edinburgh regular Richard Stott, new comic Becky Heaviside and compéred by Matt Hoss.
The charities are asking for a donation of £5. Those who donate will then be given the address to the Zoom call, which the comedy night will be held over.
It will be held on September 19 between 7.30 - 8.45pm.
Jane Carter went on to say: “The event will raise much needed funds for homelessness, disabled people and people struggling with mental health.”