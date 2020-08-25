FOLLOWING Government guidance to further support public transport, Arriva will be further increasing the majority of its services across Yorkshire back to pre-pandemic levels.
The bus firm aims to increase the services across the county by August 31.
New routes will support users to work and study in Selby, including from Market Weighton and Holme-on-Spalding-Moor.
Phil Stone, regional managing director for Arriva, said: “We have strived to make any disruption to services and timetables as minimal as possible during this period.
“I am delighted that we are now able to return to a pre-Covid-19 service level for the majority of our routes.”
In line with government guidance, Arriva continues to operate social distancing measures on all of its buses. This includes revised capacity to help keep bus travel safe around Yorkshire.
When revised capacities are met, buses will show a ‘Bus Full’ sign and drivers will only stop to let passengers alight.
Seats within two metres of the driver are taped off. However, wheelchair spaces will always remain available and a no standing policy remains in place on all buses.