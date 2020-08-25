A FREE webinar is being held to shed more light on Government funding schemes designed to provide workplace opportunities for young people.

The virtual event is on September 2 from 12.15pm to 1pm and will help businesses understand the processes involved and how they might be able to benefit from new initiatives.

The government’s ‘plan for jobs’ has seen a wide range of additional funding opportunities announced to encourage businesses to support young people into employment, as well as upskill existing employees.

The 45-minute lunchtime webinar is being held to clarify the process and help businesses understand what might work for them.

York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub has teamed up with the Education, Skills and Funding Agency (ESFA) to hold the event, to highlight the opportunities in more detail and answer any questions.

The webinar will explain what additional funding is available for apprenticeships, T Levels and traineeships.

It will discuss the process involved and how these schemes could benefit a business.

As part of this, the Kickstart scheme from the DWP will be explained in more detail along with the process for offering placements.

To take part in the webinar, which will be hosted on Zoom, register for free on Eventbrite, and the link to join the event and instructions will be provided.

If you do not receive this, contact support@businessinspiredgrowth.com.

The webinar is being delivered in partnership with Make it York and North Yorkshire County Council.

Guest speaker Victoria Dixon works in the Department for Education to ensure the skills offer meets current and future business demand. Her aim is to engage businesses and provide them with opportunities to grow, but also to gain vital business feedback to ensure the policies and qualifications on offer meet the needs of industry.