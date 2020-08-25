I wrote a while ago suggesting we should have a mixed recycling bin instead of three boxes.
In Haxby on Friday recycling from boxes was strewn everywhere due to the high winds, as were the boxes and lids. I could hardly believe my eyes when the binmen, each with a large wheelie bin, tipped the contents of all the boxes into that bin then tipped it into the refuse wagon. What is the point of separating cans, plastic, paper and glass just for them to mix it?
Lynne Lea, Ivy Place, New Earswick,York
