I would like to support both businesses and shops in the centre of York, but unfortunately the local council has closed off a vast number of streets within the city walls (‘People with disabilities patronised, The Press, August 17).

I am a blue badge holder with walking difficulties and am now not able to enjoy the city centre.

Although it is a 60 mile round trip, the shops of Northallerton are enjoying my custom, where the disabled and cars are welcome.

York council please remember that tourists are transitory, but residents are here 52 weeks of the year, and local businesses need us.

Janis Wright, Acomb,York

What has happened to common decency?

Your headline ‘People with disabilities patronised’ (The Press, August 17) highlights the uncaring attitude reflected within the administration of City of York Council. Consultation with the York Disability Rights Forum before creating this extra burden for disabled and elderly people should have been a top priority; not an afterthought. How can city centre streets being closed to traffic and blue badge holders rights being changed ad hoc not have struck councillors as inhumane? However, this is only the tip of the iceberg of what our nation has sunk to.

Imagine as a disabled or elderly person suddenly having to face a gas or electric bill change of tariff without their consent. Abruptly they have to deal with a demand that now is online or requires smartphone payments only - and face being fined for any non-compliance. One old lady in her nineties that I know is now too frightened to open her electric bill letters. She lives in fear and confusion. And how many more like her are out there; what other ugly problems have been airbrushed out?

Again this is a reflection of what uncaring administrators can inflict upon the disabled or elderly within our society.

This is not the Britain I once knew. What has happened to our once common decency?

PR Shepherdson, Chantry Close, York