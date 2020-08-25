THERE was relief for a pet owner in York last night after firefighters were called in to rescue their dog.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to Haxby at 6.23pm yesterday after reports that a dog had become trapped in a gate.
A spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington assisted with the safe release of a dog who had become stuck in a gate. Crews worked with hydraulic cutting equipment to cut away part of the gate. The dog was unharmed and left with owners."
