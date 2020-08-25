THREE men were seen acting suspiciously about the same time that a bike was stolen from outside a coffee shop.
North Yorkshire Police say that sometime between 8 and 8.30pm on Sunday (August 23) a black and white Carrera Vengence bike was stolen from outside Costa Coffee in Haxby.
A force spokesman said: "Three males were seen acting suspiciously around this time. If you have any information of who may have been responsible then please contact us and quote NYP-23082020-0532."
