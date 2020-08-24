FORECASTERS are warning of heavy rain and very strong winds tomorrow in North Yorkshire, which could cause flooding and pose a danger to life from flying debris.
The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings as Storm Francis approaches.
One is for heavy rain which is expected to result in some flooding and disruption to travel.
The other is for very strong winds, which could also disrupt travel as well as power supplies, and damage trees.
Forecasters say injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, with tiles at risk of being blown from roofs.
There is also a risk of power cuts, and mobile phone coverage could be affected, and there could be thunder and lightning.