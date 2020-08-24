FOUR more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York and another four in North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said this afternoon that a total of 953 cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area - compared with 949 yesterday - bringing the rate up to 452.5 per 100,000 people.
This is lower than the average rate across England of 501.4 per 100,000 population.
PHE said 2,688 cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, compared with 2,684 yesterday, bringing the rate up to 434.9 per 100,000.
It said one more case had been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking the total number up to to 1,693, bringing the rate up to 496.2.