POLICE were called in to break up a large gathering in North Yorkshire.
Ryedale District Council has condemned a gathering that took place over the weekend at Ryedale ravellers' site, Tara Park, on the outskirts of Malton, causing major noise disturbance, with music affecting all of Malton, Norton and villages within a five-mile radius.
The District Council say they are working closely with key partners including North Yorkshire Police, who attended the site on Sunday and issued a dispersal order after those involved refused to follow advice from officers.
A team of Council officers have this morning visited Tara Park to investigate what happened. They are also investigating reports of fly-tipping nearby.
Councillor Keane Duncan, Leader of Ryedale District Council, said: “We have responded to concerns raised by citizens, who reported loud music and a gathering of between 10 and 20 people. We launched an urgent investigation and are working closely with North Yorkshire Police to prevent it from occurring again.
“This gathering and noise disturbance should be rightly condemned at any time for disturbing the peace. But for this to happen in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic is extremely irresponsible. Under these circumstances it has put many more people at risk of harm than just those present.”
