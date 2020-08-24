THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of preparing to steal fuel from lorries in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they have been conducting patrols of lorry parks, focussing in particular on the Hambleton district, following an increase in thefts from HGVs, including diesel fuel.
At about 10.45pm on Friday, August 21, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce were on patrol when they noticed an Audi A5 being driven close to lorries in the car park of Thirsk Auction Mart.
The car was stopped and searched. There was a strong smell of diesel inside the vehicle, and it didn’t take officers long to find 11 empty 25-litre plastic drums packed into the boot – and another four balanced on the back seat.
Three occupants, all men in their 20s from the Teesside area, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
